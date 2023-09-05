Catholic Laity Council endorses Uzodinma for second term

The council declared its support for the governor’s second term bid during a courtesy visit of its new executive members at the Imo State Government House.

During the meeting, the Grand Patron of the group, Professor Iwu, disclosed that the group was mostly interested in the good works of the governor and would want to be part of the ongoing progress of the state, even beyond January 15, 2024.

Governor Uzodinma in response to their appraisal attributed his success story to the grace of God and support from the good people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized the significance of peace and security for the development of Imo State and Nigeria.

Governor Uzodinma also urged the group not to relent in their prayers for the state.