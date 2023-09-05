ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Catholic Laity Council endorses Uzodinma for second term

Bayo Wahab

Governor Uzodinma urged the group not to relent in their prayers for Imo state.

Governor Hope Uzodinma flanked by the new executive members of the Catholic Laity Council in Imo State. [IMSG]
Governor Hope Uzodinma flanked by the new executive members of the Catholic Laity Council in Imo State. [IMSG]

Recommended articles

The council declared its support for the governor’s second term bid during a courtesy visit of its new executive members at the Imo State Government House.

During the meeting, the Grand Patron of the group, Professor Iwu, disclosed that the group was mostly interested in the good works of the governor and would want to be part of the ongoing progress of the state, even beyond January 15, 2024.

Governor Uzodinma in response to their appraisal attributed his success story to the grace of God and support from the good people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized the significance of peace and security for the development of Imo State and Nigeria.

Governor Uzodinma also urged the group not to relent in their prayers for the state.

The Executive members of the Catholic Laity Council include the Grand Patron of the Catholic Laity Council, Prof Maurice Iwu, the Executive Secretary of the Group, Barr (Dame) Chisara Egwim- Chima and the Owerri Provincial Council President, Hon. Placidus Onyedika Chijioke.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop rejecting corps members sent to your firm - Gov. Fintiri urge employers

Stop rejecting corps members sent to your firm - Gov. Fintiri urge employers

Hilda Baci, 99 others bag Africa Travel under 40 awards

Hilda Baci, 99 others bag Africa Travel under 40 awards

NLC begins 2-day warning strike to protest against hardship caused by subsidy removal

NLC begins 2-day warning strike to protest against hardship caused by subsidy removal

NNPP kicks Kwankwaso out over allegations of financial fraud

NNPP kicks Kwankwaso out over allegations of financial fraud

AAU suspends academic activities amid students protest on school fees increment

AAU suspends academic activities amid students protest on school fees increment

Intensify awareness on palliative distributions - CSOs urge Govt

Intensify awareness on palliative distributions - CSOs urge Govt

NGOs raise alarm over incursion of mining activities in Cross River

NGOs raise alarm over incursion of mining activities in Cross River

Oshiomhole, Ihonvbere win at election tribunal

Oshiomhole, Ihonvbere win at election tribunal

Catholic Laity Council endorses Uzodinma for second term

Catholic Laity Council endorses Uzodinma for second term

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike