Catholic Dioceses, Monarchs offer special prayers for peace

Bishop of the Makurdi Diocese, Wilfred Anagbe, has stressed the need for more prayers for the nation, particularly Benue to record an election devoid of rancour and violence in 2019.

Anagbe made this assertion during an interactive session and prayers organised by the Catholic church, traditional institution and other stakeholders towards peaceful elections in 2019.

The event was co-organised by the Makurdi Catholic Diocese, and held at the Pastoral Centre, Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 306 traditional rulers, youths, members of the Catholic Women Organisation and Catholic Men Organisation and other stakeholders attended the prayer for a violence-free election in 2019.

According to him, ‘the Vote Not Fight Campaign’ was to promote peaceful participation in the electoral process and the catholic church was not left out in ensuring it was successful.

Anagbe urged all the political stakeholders, especially the youths, to shun violence during the election.

He urged the catholic youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs before, during and after the election.

“The whole world is focusing on Nigerian now on the forthcoming elections, this is a very crucial time for the state and country.

“As Christians, we must intercede on behalf of Nigeria in general for conduct of a peaceful, free and credible elections devoid of violence.

“I urge you, (the catholic church ) to get your Permanent Voters Card, (PVC) and cast your votes to the candidate of your choice, especially God fearing candidates ” the Bishop said.

He said the people must continually pray that God in His infinite mercy choose for Benue and the country, the leaders that would make development as their paramount responsibilities.

He said, ” I pray that before, during and after these elections, particularly that of Benue, the Almighty God will show us mercy.

“When the good of that new government comes, we hope to be alive to witness it in Jesus name.”