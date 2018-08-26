Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Catholic Dioceses, Monarchs offer special prayers for peace

2019 Elections Catholic Dioceses, Monarchs offer special prayers for peace

Anagbe made this assertion during an interactive session and prayers organised by the Catholic church, traditional institution and other stakeholders towards peaceful elections in 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Catholic Bishops on Tuesday, February 10, were paid a visit by All Progressives Congress' Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari and his running mate, Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja play

Catholic Bishops on Tuesday, February 10, were paid a visit by All Progressives Congress' Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari and his running mate, Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja

(Nigerian )

Bishop of the Makurdi Diocese, Wilfred Anagbe, has stressed the need for more prayers for the nation, particularly Benue to record an election devoid of rancour and violence in 2019.

Anagbe made this assertion during an interactive session and prayers organised by the Catholic church, traditional institution and other stakeholders towards peaceful elections in 2019.

The event was co-organised by the Makurdi Catholic Diocese, and held at the Pastoral Centre, Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 306 traditional rulers, youths, members of the Catholic Women Organisation and Catholic Men Organisation and other stakeholders attended the prayer for a violence-free election in 2019.

According to him, ‘the Vote Not Fight Campaign’ was to promote peaceful participation in the electoral process and the catholic church was not left out in ensuring it was successful.

Anagbe urged all the political stakeholders, especially the youths, to shun violence during the election.

He urged the catholic youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs before, during and after the election.

“The whole world is focusing on Nigerian now on the forthcoming elections, this is a very crucial time for the state and country.

“As Christians, we must intercede on behalf of Nigeria in general for conduct of a peaceful, free and credible elections devoid of violence.

“I urge you, (the catholic church ) to get your Permanent Voters Card, (PVC) and cast your votes to the candidate of your choice, especially God fearing candidates ” the Bishop said.

He said the people must continually pray that God in His infinite mercy choose for Benue and the country, the leaders that would make development as their paramount responsibilities.

He said, ” I pray that before, during and after these elections, particularly that of Benue, the Almighty God will show us mercy.

“When the good of that new government comes, we hope to be alive to witness it in Jesus name.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet

Related Articles

World In Ireland, Pope finds a country transformed and a church in tatters
Politics A Canadian political refugee made videos criticizing Saudi Arabia — now Saudi authorities have arrested his friends and family
World Scott Morrison, a pragmatic conservative, is set to be Australia's new leader
Daddy Freeze Religious activist takes his message to the streets
World Pope Francis will be visiting a changed Ireland
Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrity couple celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary!
Pope Francis Pressure mounts on pontiff for tougher action on abuse scandals
Bishop Oyedepo Living Faith Founder, wife celebrate 36th wedding anniversary
Paul Adefarasin Pastor hosts Creflo Dollar, Mike Okonkwo, Matthew Ashimolowo, McClurkin, Others at Spirit Life Conference 2018

Local

LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
In Lagos LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
In Borno SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
18-yr-old teenager reportedly killed by SARS
SARS Former police boss calls for capacity building for operatives
NCAA boss, Sam Adurogboye
NCAA Authority advises travellers to stop patronising unregistered travel agencies