Catholic Archbishop calls for unity among Nigerians

Kaigama gave the advice on Tuesday at the opening mass of the 16th General Assembly of the archdiocese in Jos.

Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama

Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of  Jos, has urged Nigerians to unite with one another in order to attract even growth and development in the country.

Kaigama gave the advice on Tuesday at the opening mass of the 16th General Assembly of the archdiocese in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly was tagged:  “Revival of the Catholic Traditions and Etiquettes in Contemporary Nigerian Church: Catholic Archdiocese of Jos in Focus.’’

According to Kaigama, tribalism, ethnic jingoism, religious bigotry and other divisive tendencies have over time constituted a serious bane in the developmental stride of the nation.

“It’s unfortunate that in Nigeria,  we tend to harp more on things that divide us over those that unite us.

“I often hear people talk more about ethnic, political and religious divisions, rather than merit, hard work and togetherness.

“I don’t get to see people behave in that manner when I was abroad, but here at home, it’s a common practice.

“So, I want to urge all of us to talk more of things that bind us together rather than what divides us for only through that can we make meaningful progress as a nation,’’ he said.

He also called on the wealthy in the society to assist the indigent, saying there was the need to bridge the wide poverty gap in the society. 

