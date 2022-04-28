Casual workers ground activities at Warri Refinery

They also demanded salary increment, payment of all outstanding allowances, better working conditions and improved welfare among others.

Some of them demanded for outright payoffs, alleging that the management of the NNPC, the supervisory agency had refused to yield to their demand for regularisation over the years.

Some held tree branches while others wielded placards with different inscriptions expressing their misgivings.

“No conversion, no quick fix,’’ “15 years to 27 years of slavery must stop,’’ “NNPC, stop technical lies,’’ “Warri, Kaduna, Port Harcourt Refineries must work,’’ “Increase our salary,’’ some of the inscriptions read.

Calling on the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, to address the issue, the protesters said that activities would not resume in the company until their demands were met.

One of the protesters said “the workers want to leave the job and want the management to pay them off since their services are no longer needed.

“On the ground that the management still wants our services and want to keep us, we demand for our conversion from casual staff to permanent staff,’’ he said.