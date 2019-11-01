It’s easy to do and helps keep your savings in a separate account that you won’t think of spending while earning up to 13% interest.

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re talking about Backup Cash, an online savings platform featuring an AI-powered Facebook and WhatsApp Chabot (known as Cassandra) which allows you to start saving as little as N500 automatically without any effort, fees, or major changes in your spending.

Cassandra: The saving grace for every struggling saver

To register on WhatsApp, just click here or register on Facebook Messenger here. Upon clicking, you can send Cassandra a message, and you will be asked to register and provide important information like your name, phone number, email address and other bio data you will need to get started.

After registration, you can easily send Cassandra a message and ask a question, save towards a goal, or request for your account balance.

Worried about your account safety?

That’s guaranteed. The Backup Cash Chat bot (Cassandra) is a read-only service so no one can ever move money in or out of your account. No data is stored on their servers and the transaction information is encrypted. Backup Cash is secured by Paystack and backed by SFS Capital.

Talk about saving the best for last, we’re proud to introduce the Backup Cash 21 Day Savings Challenge, where you stand a chance of winning a whooping N250,000.

To win:

Sign up on Backup Cash (via WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger) Start a steady save. Save at least N500 every day for 21 days. Refer 5 friends with your referral code.

Terms and Conditions apply. Follow @mybackupcash on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more.

