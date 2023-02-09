ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

Bayo Wahab

The CBN on its website insists February 10 is the deadline for the controversial cash swap policy.

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)
Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The CBN naira redesign policy announced in October 2022, to address vote buying and insecurity has been roundly criticised by Nigerians, who have been struggling to exchange the old notes for new ones.

The scarcity of the new N200, N500, and N1000 denominations brought about a cash crisis across the country as many banks failed to dispense the new notes both on the counter and at their ATM points.

However, days after the governments of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi state dragged the CBN to court over the naira redesign policy, the apex court on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, suspended the move by the CBN to end the use of the new notes as legal tender by February 10, 2023.

Counsel to the applicants, Mr Abdul-Hakeem Mustapha, SAN, had argued that the CBN policy had led to an “excruciating situation that is almost leading to anarchy in the land.”

But 24 hours after the apex court’s judgement, the CBN on its website continues to run a countdown to the deadline.

“Current series of N200, N500 and N1000 notes remain legal until the deadline 10th February 2023,” a notice on the website reads.

A screenshot of the CBN countdown to the February 10 deadline for cash swap. (CBN)
A screenshot of the CBN countdown to the February 10 deadline for cash swap. (CBN) Pulse Nigeria

In the notice, the bank also advised Nigerians to deposit their old notes at designated financial touchpoints.

Meanwhile, following the Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele met at the State House, Abuja.

But the details of the meeting are yet to be revealed as Emefiele refused to speak with journalists after the meeting.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

It's Obi's season, Tinubu destined for third place - Dele Farotimi

It's Obi's season, Tinubu destined for third place - Dele Farotimi

Tinubu will ensure new lease of life to Nigerians - APC group

Tinubu will ensure new lease of life to Nigerians - APC group

2023 Elections: Imumolen tasks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to step down for youths

2023 Elections: Imumolen tasks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to step down for youths

Abia frowns at planned coronation of Emir of Aba

Abia frowns at planned coronation of Emir of Aba

Hundreds defect to APC in Kwara

Hundreds defect to APC in Kwara

NIS seizes over 6,000 PVCs, national ID cards from foreign nationals

NIS seizes over 6,000 PVCs, national ID cards from foreign nationals

World Bank faults CBN’s transition period for naira redesign

World Bank faults CBN’s transition period for naira redesign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis