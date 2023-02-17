Cash crisis: Protest erupts in Mile 12, Lagos

According to emerging reports, on Friday morning, Februrary 17, 2023, suspected louts in Mile 12, Ketu and Ojota areas on the expressway, took to the road attacking commuters and creating chaos.

The confirmation: Confirming the reports, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in response to a tweet said, “It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation.”

What caused the unrest: The cause of the melee remains unclear, but reports suggest that the scarcity of the new notes may have been a contributing factor.

Whatever the case, it appears that the introduction of the new naira notes has generated more than its fair share of drama and excitement.