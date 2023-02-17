ADVERTISEMENT
Cash crisis: Protest errupts in Mile 12, Lagos

Ima Elijah

Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation."

In what could be described as a bizarre turn of events, the new naira notes have apparently sparked a violent altercation in Lagos; Nigeria's economic capital.

According to emerging reports, on Friday morning, Februrary 17, 2023, suspected louts in Mile 12, Ketu and Ojota areas on the expressway, took to the road attacking commuters and creating chaos.

The confirmation: Confirming the reports, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in response to a tweet said, “It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation.”

What caused the unrest: The cause of the melee remains unclear, but reports suggest that the scarcity of the new notes may have been a contributing factor.

Whatever the case, it appears that the introduction of the new naira notes has generated more than its fair share of drama and excitement.

Update: Hundeyin, who initially confirmed the unrest, has now said that sanity has been restored to the area, adding that men of the Lagos State Police Command are on the ground to ensure no further breakdown of law and order.

Ima Elijah

