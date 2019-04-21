Abubakar gave the charge while addressing officers and men involved in the operation to end armed banditry in Katsina and Zamfara States on Sunday in Katsina.

“A special Easter Lunch was organized for troops involved in the operation Sharan Daji to boost the morale of the officers.

“I urged you to deploy all the tactics and training given to you to flushout the bandits and other criminal elements in their various hideouts in the forests.

“As professionals, you are expected not to compromise your training during the operations; do your best to flush out the criminals that have been disturbing innocent Nigerians,” he said.

Abubakar, who was represented by AVM Napoleon Bali, Air Officer Commanding Special Operational Command, also charged the officers to be alive to their responsibility of defending nation.

He said that the force would do everything to improve the welfare of its officers and men to boost their morale.

“I decided to introduce the special lunch for all officers involved in operations during festive seasons to boost their morale and give them sense of belonging as they can not join their families to celebrates,” he said.

Earlier, the commander of 17 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Katsina, Brig.-Gen. Lukman Oyeniyi, commanded the Chief of Air Staff for organizing the Easter lunch for officers involved in the operations in the North West to make the region peaceful.

The commander, who was represented by the Chief of Staff of 17 Brigade, Col. Buhari Micheal, called on the troops to relax and enjoy the lunch that was organized for them.

He assured that the troops are ever ready to defend the territorial integrity of the country.