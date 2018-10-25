Pulse.ng logo
Cartel sabotaging dredging of River Niger, says Dogara

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has blamed a certain 'cartel with vested interest' for sabotaging efforts by successive administrations to implement the national transport master plan that will see to the dredging of Nigeria's inland waterways.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has blamed a certain ‘cartel with vested interest’ for sabotaging efforts by successive administrations to implement the national transport master plan that will see to the dredging of Nigeria’s inland waterways.

Dogara disclosed this when he received the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Adeleke Olurunnimbe Mamora, in his office on Thursday, October 25, 2018,

The Speaker noted all his efforts to see to the implementation of the national transport master plan had met brick walls in the past three years.

“At a point, I was told that the Chinese had handed down a negative verdict on the project saying it was not feasible and useless,” Dogara announced.

Recalling how the national transport master plan was conceived by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Dogara said: “How I wish we implemented that plan; by now we would have gone very far because the national transportation master plan vision is a seamless integration of a multi modal transportation into one hub.

“I am aware that some people in the sector are of the opinion that we do not need the inland waterways transportation in this country. I have had discussions with some of them. Like I said, I have been advocate of this for long, and they said that the Chinese said it is useless, even if we develop it.

“But that's the irony, if you look at other countries who do not even have this potential for inland waterways transportation, they have even done man-made inland waterways and even lakes, they have created artificial ones. While in this country, having been blessed with this wonderful resources by Mother Nature, by God we tend to look the other way and believe they will not serve any useful purpose.”

“There are some people within the sector who do not want some of these initiatives to see the light of day. But because I've converted myself so if they are fighting against you, they are fighting against me, and it would be very difficult for them to succeed because of the good will that propels us,” the Speaker further assured the NIWA delegation.

