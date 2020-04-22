Digital financial services company, Carbon, has partnered with AXA Mansard, an insurance and asset management company, to launch a range of healthcare benefits for its Nigerian customers.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, customers that save a minimum of N3,000 monthly with Carbon will qualify for a N20,000 cash benefit in the event that they are hospitalised for two or more nights.

Customers that also have an existing loan that is not in arrears or do over N5,000 in transactions with Carbon monthly (transfers, bills, airtime) will also qualify for the health benefit.

"This cover is for a period of one month for every qualifying month on a recurring basis as long as customers continue to qualify and is currently only available to Carbon's customers in Nigeria," the statement read.

Customers who pay their loans on time will also be granted access to the new healthcare benefits [Carbon]

AXA Mansard's Group Head, Emerging Customers and Financial Inclusion, Alfred Egbai, expressed confidence that the partnership will deliver services that will add value to the lives of customers.

He said, "In Carbon, we have a partner that understands the needs of the Nigerian consumer and is committed to putting the customer first, just as we are."

Carbon, formerly Paylater, also announced that it is implementing some new measures to ease the financial burden caused by the coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 2.5 million people across the world.

As of April 21, Nigeria has recorded 782 coronavirus cases in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with 25 already dead.

Many social and economic activities have been disrupted to combat the spread of the virus, with many states across the country already on lockdown.

Carbon said in its Wednesday statement that it will continue to disburse loans to people at this critical time, although some additional safeguards will be put in place.

"Carbon will also keep loan amounts constant on renewals and in some cases reduce loan amounts. Repeat loan applications may also require further review but that will be kept to a minimum," the company said.

Eligible customers who have difficulty paying back their loans will have the loans rescheduled, and others will also be able to make up to 30 fee-free transfers on the platform.

Carbon co-founder, Ngozi Dozie, said the company is committed to providing the best support and access to life-changing services for its customers, especially at difficult times.

"Our main aim as a business is to empower our customers to live a life of dignity and prosperity.

"Whether that is by rewarding their discipline and loyalty or by adjusting the terms of their loans, we are committed to seeing them thrive and flourish.

"That is why we have rolled out these benefits and announced the new measures," she said.