Navy spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Dahun said the visit was in line with the ongoing efforts to foster cooperation with navies of allied countries, especially in the areas of capacity building and mutual cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and the Nigerian Navy.

He said during the visit, Abbasi would hold bilateral discussions with the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas.

He said that Abbasi would also visit the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin.

“Thereafter, Abbasi will proceed to Lagos to visit NNS QUORRA, Western Naval Command and Naval Dockyard Limited,” the spokesman said.