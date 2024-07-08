Canoe capsises in Jigawa river, killing 2, 18 rescued due to overloading

DSP Lawan Shiisu, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed this in a statement in Dutse, on Monday.

Shiisu explained that the command received the report about the incident which occurred on Sunday in Kwalgai village, Auyo Local Government Area, at about 10 pm. He said that the canoe capsized on its way to Hadin village in the same LGA.

Shiisu added that about 20 passengers boarded the boat when the incident occurred.

“On Sunday at about 2200hrs, the command received an incident report by the Divisional Police Officer of Auyo Division, that a group of marketers from Kwalgwai village in Auyo LGA numbering about 20, both males and females boarded a canoe.

“The canoe was said to have capsized while travelling across the Kwalgai River toward Hadin village within the same LGA,” the PPRO said.

According to him, in an attempt to save the victims, divers, fishermen, and good Samaritans were swiftly notified, while a police team led by the DPO raced to the scene.

Shisu disclosed that the team was able to rescue 18 passengers alive, while two others, all females, went missing.

“Subsequently, today at about 6 am, the body of one of the missing female passengers identified as Habiba Ado of Kwalgai village was recovered.

“The victim, aged 18, was quickly conveyed to Auyo hospital, but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty,” he added.

The PPRO said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was primarily caused by powerful waves and overloading to the extent that the driver was unable to steer the canoe.