ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Canoe capsises in Jigawa river, killing 2, 18 rescued due to overloading

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accident was primarily caused by powerful waves and overloading to the extent that the driver was unable to steer the canoe.

Boat capsize [Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria]
Boat capsize [Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria]

Recommended articles

DSP Lawan Shiisu, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed this in a statement in Dutse, on Monday.

Shiisu explained that the command received the report about the incident which occurred on Sunday in Kwalgai village, Auyo Local Government Area, at about 10 pm. He said that the canoe capsized on its way to Hadin village in the same LGA.

Shiisu added that about 20 passengers boarded the boat when the incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Sunday at about 2200hrs, the command received an incident report by the Divisional Police Officer of Auyo Division, that a group of marketers from Kwalgwai village in Auyo LGA numbering about 20, both males and females boarded a canoe.

“The canoe was said to have capsized while travelling across the Kwalgai River toward Hadin village within the same LGA,” the PPRO said.

According to him, in an attempt to save the victims, divers, fishermen, and good Samaritans were swiftly notified, while a police team led by the DPO raced to the scene.

Shisu disclosed that the team was able to rescue 18 passengers alive, while two others, all females, went missing.

“Subsequently, today at about 6 am, the body of one of the missing female passengers identified as Habiba Ado of Kwalgai village was recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victim, aged 18, was quickly conveyed to Auyo hospital, but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty,” he added.

The PPRO said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was primarily caused by powerful waves and overloading to the extent that the driver was unable to steer the canoe.

According to him, efforts were being intensified to recover the missing victim. Shiisu added that all the rescued victims were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Canoe capsises in Jigawa river, killing 2, 18 rescued due to overloading

Canoe capsises in Jigawa river, killing 2, 18 rescued due to overloading

Truck driver speeding loses control, crushes female biker to death in Lagos

Truck driver speeding loses control, crushes female biker to death in Lagos

Strike can be avoided if FG implements agreements in 2 weeks - ASUU

Strike can be avoided if FG implements agreements in 2 weeks - ASUU

Education commissioners, ICPC meet to tackle sexual harassment cases in schools

Education commissioners, ICPC meet to tackle sexual harassment cases in schools

How you can win first lady Remi Tinubu's ₦25m by farming in your backyard

How you can win first lady Remi Tinubu's ₦25m by farming in your backyard

Tension looms as pro-Fubara, Wike lawmakers hold parallel sittings today

Tension looms as pro-Fubara, Wike lawmakers hold parallel sittings today

Gov Fintiri recognised as best governor for infrastructure by Buhari, Tinubu

Gov Fintiri recognised as best governor for infrastructure by Buhari, Tinubu

Troops swiftly disrupt Boko Haram's attempt to vandalise power towers in Yobe

Troops swiftly disrupt Boko Haram's attempt to vandalise power towers in Yobe

Gov Lawal urges Muslims to be devoted, says prayers will restore peace to Nigeria

Gov Lawal urges Muslims to be devoted, says prayers will restore peace to Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court [AriseTV]

Kanu's case dismissed for lack of credible evidence on rights violation by FG, DSS

Anambra: Lawmaker empowers 200 widows, youths with sewing, grinding machines [NAN]

Anambra lawmaker fights poverty, empowers 200 widows, youths with grinding machines

Cholera patients [PremiumTimes]

Lawmaker wants Nigerians to treat cholera as seriously as COVID as disease kills 53

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

INEC will soon tell Nigerians 142 ways to improve future elections