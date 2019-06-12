Some candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have reacted to the 160 cut-off mark for the 2019/2020 admissions process.

The candidates spoke in an interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bwari.

Key stakeholders in tertiary institutions across the country on Tuesday pegged 160 as the minimum benchmark for admission of candidates for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The decision was reached at a Joint 19th Policy Meeting on Admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria, organised by Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) which held in Gbongan, Osun.

Flora Chikwe, one of the candidates told NAN that she scored 180 in her UTME and was glad that her score was above the cut-off mark.

Chikwe however expressed concerns in the admission process, saying that some schools would find a way to frustrate admission seekers with their different admission processes.

“I feel the mark is okay, at least I scored above 160.

“However, I am skeptical about the entire process because apart from the scores, you still have catchment areas and post UTME to worry about because these schools put such into consideration.

“In fact, apart from the JAMB cut-off mark, you have to also think about the course you applied for, whether your score is applicable to the course’s cut-off mark.

“This also varies from one institution to the other,” she said.

Another candidate, Musbau Adamu also accepted the cut-off mark.

He however expressed concern with the institutions whom he said, often take a long time processing the admissions.

“I pray that this year will be different since JAMB has given it’s deadline on the admissions process.

“I also pray that the institutions will adhere to the N2,000 post UTME fees as prescribed by JAMB. If not, that money really weakens some people who cannot afford a higher cost for the process.

“More painful is after paying and you still do not get admitted into the school. We will however remain hopeful though,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Ceasar Adams, a teacher, who also agreed with the entire process of admissions by education stakeholders, said the process, if adhered to, would be transparent.

According to him, the cut-off mark for all the various institutions is a welcome development as it will give a lot of candidates the opportunity for admission.

He however advised that candidates must note that there was always a cut-off mark for the course they applied for and pray that it favoured them.

He said: “For instance, I know that the cut-off mark for science courses like medicine or pharmacy would not be anything less than 200 in most of the universities.

“So those in that area who have less than 200 cannot jubilate over the 160 mark but it is our prayer that a higher percentage of candidates are admitted into all institutions this year,” he said.

The tertiary education stakeholders also unanimously agreed to carry out admission registration procedures for institutions of first choice of candidates in all public universities from Aug. 21 to Nov. 16.

They also agreed that all state and private universities would peg minimum admission benchmark on 140 and above.

The admission registration process for candidate’s institutions of second choice will take place from Nov. 17 to Dec. 17, according to them.

They said the minimum UTME score of candidates for public polytechnics should be 120 and above while that of their private counterparts was pegged at 110 and above.

The minimum cut-off mark for the colleges of education was also agreed on 110 and above.

The stakeholders also agreed to extend admission registration procedure for private universities to Feb. 15, 2020.

The admission process would be guided by the approved institutional/programmes cut-off marks and minimum UTME score as submitted by the respective institutions, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede had said.