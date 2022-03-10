RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Canadian High Commission, CAC partner to fast-track visa applications by Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The High Commission of Canada to Nigeria, says the electronic services offered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) will fast-track its process of treating Visa applications by Nigerians.

Counsellor (Migration) of the High Commission, Delphina Ocquaye
Counsellor (Migration) of the High Commission, Delphina Ocquaye

The Counsellor (Migration) of the High Commission, Delphina Ocquaye, made this known in a statement issued by Rasheed Mahe, CAC’s Head of Media.

Ocquaye said this on Thursday in Abuja when she visited the Registrar- General of the CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar.

According to her, the visit is to see how the Commission can partner with CAC.

She said that the visit was also to discuss legal process for confirming civil documents, as the CAC had digitised its processes as opposed to some organisations that still remained paper based.

Ocquaye said that Canada was attracting huge interest from Nigerians pursuing either business ventures, permanent residency or scholarships.

She said that in view of their huge potential, Nigerians were being accorded express entry service by the Canadian authorities.

The Counsellor said that owing to the high intellect of Nigerians, the country was currently ranked number two on the list of countries enjoying permanent residency in Canada.

Responding, the Registrar-General of CAC, Abubakar commended the request for partnership from the Canadian High Commission.

He pledged to grant electronic access to enable them verify among others the legal status of visa applicants.

Abubakar also used the occasion to inform Ocquaye that CAC had been reformed to enable it perform effectively in line with global best practices.

