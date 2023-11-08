Canadian embassy suspends Abuja operations after fire incident

In a statement published via its Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the embassy announced the closure of its Abuja office until further notice.

This implies a suspension of service for Nigerians seeking to emigrate to Canada, however, Canadians in need of consular assistance are advised to contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre.

The statement reads, “An explosion took place in a generator room at the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria in Abuja today, killing two people, including a locally engaged employee, and injuring two others. Global Affairs Canada extends its sympathies to the families of those killed and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can confirm all other staff at the High Commission are safe and unharmed. We are now ensuring that the site is safe and will work with local authorities in determining the cause of the explosion.

“An investigation will be carried out, but at this point everything points to an accident rather than a deliberate act. As a result of the incident, the

High Commission of Canada in Abuja is closed until further notice.

“Canadians in need of consular assistance can contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre.”

Due to the fire incident, the Government of Canada had also warned its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria, including in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT