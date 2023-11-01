ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Canada pledges $18m for poverty, humanitarian response in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Canada has already committed to spend a total of one hundred and fifty-two million dollars to support various programmes in Nigeria.

Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff [LinkedIn Nigeria]
Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff [LinkedIn Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff, made this known when he visited the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu in her office in Abuja. Christoff said Canada has already committed to spend a total of one hundred and fifty-two million dollars to support various programmes in Nigeria.

According to him, part of the money is the eighteen million dollars earmarked for Humanitarian response.

The main portion of the funds will be spent in programmes focusing on the vulnerable women and young girls across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadian envoy lauded the establishment of the Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund.

“I am here with my team to register our support to the mandate of the President in his efforts to alleviate poverty and reduce humanitarian crises in Nigeria through your ministry” he said.

In her response, Edu, commended the Canadian high commissioner for time to visit her as well as supporting the ministry’s efforts in humanitarian response. Edu expressed delight that the Canadian government has confidence in President Bola Tinubu Administration to drive Nigeria’s poverty alleviation and humanitarian response.

She assured the ambassador of the federal government’s desire to deepens mutual working relationship with the Canadian government. According to her, the Tinubu Administration is determined to tackle Nigeria’s multi-dimensional poverty and humanitarian crises in line with the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

She assured the Canadian Envoy that the Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund will be used to address humanitarian emergencies. She said, there will be transparency in the application of the fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edu therefore urged all stakeholders to re-evaluate their contributions to Nigeria and work towards providing durable solutions to ‘our country’ need. She advocated for a change in approach of partners to enable the people who need help the most truly get it with less duplication and wastage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero amidst Owerri protest

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero amidst Owerri protest

Cross River pensioners express dissatisfaction over 2 cups of rice palliative

Cross River pensioners express dissatisfaction over 2 cups of rice palliative

Canada pledges $18m for poverty, humanitarian response in Nigeria

Canada pledges $18m for poverty, humanitarian response in Nigeria

Tinubu fulfils deal as civil servants receive ₦35,000 wage award for September

Tinubu fulfils deal as civil servants receive ₦35,000 wage award for September

Nigeria has met 70% COVID-19 vaccination target - NPHCDA boss

Nigeria has met 70% COVID-19 vaccination target - NPHCDA boss

5 crisis moments Nyesom Wike should have left PDP

5 crisis moments Nyesom Wike should have left PDP

Wike breaks silence on political feud with Fubara

Wike breaks silence on political feud with Fubara

Enugu Govt gives logistics providers Dec 1 deadline to obtain licences

Enugu Govt gives logistics providers Dec 1 deadline to obtain licences

Court adjourns Emefiele's case to Jan 25 to appear in court over $53m debt

Court adjourns Emefiele's case to Jan 25 to appear in court over $53m debt

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers