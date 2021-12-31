RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN urges churches to maintain COVID-19 protocols

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN (News Stage)
Oyo State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, has called on Christians to maintain COVID-19 safety protocol during cross-over and New Year Day church services.

Akinyemiju made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

He said that the safety precautions, including 50 per cent capacity in worship centres, were still in force.

He urged church leaders to always remind their congregation of the need to obey the rules and keep safe.

“There is no divine protection for the careless; it is our individual responsibility to stay alive,” he said.

Akinyemiju advised Christians to remain prayerful and connected to God, saying that prayer helped believers to depend on God and acknowledge that they could not do anything without Him.

He urged Christians to be well informed and be actively involved in political activities so they could entrench righteousness in public service and governance.

“If we choose not to get involved, it is not good,” he said.

The cleric prayed God to grant the heart desires of His people in the coming year.

The Chairman, Oyo State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ajetomobi, urged Nigerians to see the coming year as an opportunity to serve God and the nation better.

Quoting Exodus 4: 2, advised Christians to rededicate their lives to God on the first day of the new year.

“We should pray more than we ever did, sacrifice to defend the church more, be involved in issues that pertain to our lives, nation and the world at large.

“2022 will be a better year, the Lord will save us from all forms challenge and give us a peaceful year and a stable economy,” he said.

Ajetomobi urged politicians to play by the rules as Nigeria would be preparing for the 2023 general elections.

He also urged governments to make favourable policies.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

