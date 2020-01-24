The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) a terrorist organisation.

In a communique in Abuja, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, condemned the killing of Rev. Lawal Andimi and other Christians across the country.

“Nigeria is under a siege orchestrated by the murderous blood-thirsty and criminally-minded Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani terrorist herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers who are all armed to the teeth, dressed in army uniforms, and gradually overwhelming our security agencies,” the communique read.

“They have been going around invading predominantly Christian villages and towns, killing and maiming our youths and elders, men and women; raping our women and daughters, decapitating children and disembowelling pregnant women, and subjecting people to coldblooded murder,” he added.

'Miyetti Allah like Boko Haram'

Ayokunle accused herdsmen under the platform of Miyetti Allah of contributing to the killings of Christians in some northern communities.

He alleged that Miyetti Allah has a similar agenda with the Boko Haram sect.

“The Fulani herdsmen were in Agatu land in Benue State and other predominantly Christian communities; killing and maiming their victims. Mass burials have become the order of the day and to add salt to the injury, it was the Federal Government that was justifying the killings of the citizens by accusing some governors of making laws against open grazing,” he said.

Coffins for victims of Fulani herdsmen in Benue State

“As if that were not enough, the Miyetti Allah the Fulani herdsmen have claimed responsibility for the killings and justifying their actions. In other instances, they disown the killers, telling us that there are other herdsmen who are not their members but who also register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“These terrorists have not hidden their goal to Islamise Nigeria and that is what they have in common with the Fulani herdsmen. They have turned the North-East geo-political zone, especially, Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, into killing fields.

“The Federal government should either label the Miyetti Allah Fulani Association a terrorist organisation as being regarded in the terror index. The Federal Government should order the arrest of the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Groups in who are sponsoring and perpetuating the crime of Nigeria and prosecute them for all the killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, and Taraba states, among others.”

Ayokunle also asked President Buhari to overhaul the security architecture with a view of bringing in new heads of all the security agencies and the para-military.