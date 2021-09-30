CAN says Nigeria will remain a united, stronger nation

He said his prophecy was backed by the Book of Ezekiel 34:25-30, where Ezekiel prophesied to a people in captivity of the Babylonians that there shall be showers of blessings.

Book of Ezekiel 34:25-30 states: “I will make a covenant of peace with them and rid the land of savage beasts so that they may live in the wilderness and sleep in the forests in safety.

“I will make them and the places surrounding my hill a blessing. I will send down showers in season; there will be showers of blessing.

“The trees will yield their fruit and the ground will yield its crops; the people will be secure in their land. They will know that I am the Lord, when I break the bars of their yoke and rescue them from the hands of those who enslaved them.

“They will no longer be plundered by the nations, nor will wild animals devour them. They will live in safety, and no one will make them afraid.

“I will provide for them a land renowned for its crops, and they will no longer be victims of famine in the land or bear the scorn of the nations.

“Then they will know that I, the Lord, their God, am with them and that they, the Israelites, are my people, declares the Sovereign Lord.’’

His Eminence said: “On behalf of myself and the Christian Association of Nigeria, I congratulate all Nigerians on this occasion of the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria from colonial rule of the British.

“With full assurance of faith in the Lord and the power of the Holy Spirit, at this difficult time, I prophesy that there shall be showers of blessings in the name of Jesus,’’ he said.

Ayokunle said the situation, humanly speaking, appeared bleak, but knowing that God is not man and with Him, all things are possible, this is the right time to believe that there shall be showers of blessings because some people are praying for this country.

“There shall be showers of blessings because God shall judge the evil doers in the nation.

“There shall be showers of blessings because God rules in the affairs of humans. There shall be showers of blessings because the thoughts of God towards us are good and not evil.’’

Ayokunle, also Co-Chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, said the showers of blessings shall usher in peace to Nigeria and all agitations would cease.

The CAN president said the Lord would cause wild beasts and criminals operating with various names such as Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, murderous herdsmen, unknown gunmen to cease from Nigeria.

“Violence shall become a thing of the past in Nigeria and all Nigerians shall dwell in safety in the name of Jesus.

“Our economy shall flourish and there shall be prosperity in the nation and Nigerians who had run abroad will return home because Nigeria will be a desired nation by everybody in the name of Jesus,’’ he stressed.

He added that God shall turn Nigeria’s dry land into swamps of food where Nigerians would have plenty to eat and the days of scarcity would be no more in the name of Jesus.

He prayed that at the forthcoming 2023 general elections, no wicked leader shall be voted into power no matter how wealthy and powerful he or she might be in the name of Jesus Christ.

The CAN president commended the military for the current upper hand they were having over insurgents and criminals tagged bandits and wicked herdsmen murdering and sacking communities