The Christian Association of Nigeria has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a day after his inauguration.

Describing it as worrisome and unconstitutional, CAN said the trip confirms the claims about alleged Islamization agenda.

The religious body in a statement on Saturday, June 1, 2019, by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said Nigeria was “smuggled into OIC during the military.”

CAN also asked Buhari if he would be ready to attend the meeting of the World Council of Churches or ask the Vice President to represent him whenever the members meet.

The statement reads: “With all the cries we have made about the unconstitutionality of Nigeria’s membership of OIC, going for such conference was still the first assignment of President Buhari after being sworn in. Are the government officials listening to those who voted them into power at all? Is the government not heating up the polity? We wonder if the President is ready to attend the meeting of the World Council of Churches or be asking the Vice President to represent him whenever the members meet.

“As President Buhari begins another term, we appeal to him to have a blueprint for the security challenges facing the country. He should avoid lopsided appointments in every facet of the government, especially, the appointment chief security officers. The security councils and other agencies of the government must not be dominated by people who share the same faith and ethnicity with him. The preponderance of the Fulani people at the corridors of power is what Chief Olusegun Obasanjo refers to as fulanisation agenda.

“We have many states in the North where churches are being denied of Certificates of Occupancy. This is a ploy to allow excuses to be given later for these churches to be pulled down whenever religious fanatics are in government in those states. As we rejoice with all the Northern State governors as they assume office, let them revisit this ungodly policy of discrimination against fellow Nigerians.”

Earlier, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze also slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) meeting in Saudi Arabia a day after his inauguration.

The group in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu said Buhari owes Nigerians explanation about his trip to Saudi Arabia immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.