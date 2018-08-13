CAN reacts to Osinbajo’s comment on prosperity preaching

news

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the statement made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo about pastors.

Osinbajo had earlier said that pastors have not been preaching against corruption.

The Acting President also said that most of the preachers only focus on prosperity rather than righteousness.

According to Daily Post, CAN President, Rev. Samuel Ayokunle said that Osinbajo has the right to correct those preaching outside the scriptures.

Ayokunle also said that the Church has been preaching against corruption for a while.

He said “Being a pastor, the acting president may know what we don’t know and he has a right to correct those whose teaching or preaching contradicts the scripture.

“What we know is that the church must speak against evil in the land, corruption inclusive. The church has been speaking against the perceived genocide in the country, insecurity of life and property, hypocrisy, nepotism, greediness, tribalism, favourism, treasury lootings, lopsided appointments, etc.

“These are all manifestation of corruption. Corruption goes beyond greed and diversion of public money into personal hands. Whether our leaders, politicians and civil servants are listening is another thing entirely.

“Those who have not been preaching against the evil in the country should heed the counsel of the acting president and the leadership of CAN in turn tasks those in the position of authority to be sensitive to the yearning of the church for peace, security, job opportunities, good roads, affordable medical care, and an end to every form of hardship in the land.”

Reno Omokri slams Osinbajo

In his reaction, Reno Omokri, the former new media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, condemned Osinbajo for rebuking pastors.

Omokri also criticised the Acting President for doing nothing to secure Leah Sahribu’s release.

Sharibu was among the students who were kidnapped from Dapchi Secondary School in Yobe state, but was held back when others were released because she refused to denounce Christianity.