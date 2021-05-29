CAN President warns Senate against bringing religion into Nigeria’s constitution

He said Nigeria is a secular state and its secularity must reflect in its constitution.

Ayokunle said this on Thursday, after the valedictory service held for him as the Visitor to Bowen University, Iwo; Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso.

The CAN President said this following the alleged attempt by the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Constitution Review to introduce Sharia in different zones in the country.

He said, “The amendment to the constitution is the way forward if the right things are done. If the public hearing is not just being done to fulfil all righteousness, if there is sincerity and if the lawmakers are ready and willing to take the contributions of the people seriously, then it will be beneficial to the people.

“They must not be seen to be promoting ethnicity or religion in it. It should be done with sincerity and fairness to all. If Nigeria is a secular state, let the secularity be reflected in our constitution. We must do away with the dual-constitution that we are using now, where religious injunctions and practices are brought into the constitution.

“The question is: how many religious injunctions and practices are you going to bring into the legal document? When you bring one and you neglect the others, you are still putting the nation on heat because it will continue to generate a crises.”

Similarly, Bishop Wale Oke, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria had advised the Senate to avoid any moves by some groups to introduce Sharia law to the South-West region through the on-going constitution review.