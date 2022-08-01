CAN President says Nigerians will not vote for parties in 2023

The CAN President added that capacities and track records of candidates will form the major criteria that will inform the choice of Nigerian electorates come 2023.

Archbishop Okoh disclosed this while delivering his sermon titled, ‘By faith, give leadership’ at this year's men’s conference of Christ Holy Church International on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Speaking at the event, Okoh said, “It is important that people of God at this time should have their eyes open. Before casting your votes, make sure you know the people you are giving your votes.

“In Nigeria, things are beginning to change. Gone are those days when people vote based on the political party fielding the candidate; when once you have the ticket of a particular party, you are covered.

“Today, people are looking at individuals, their credibility, character, experience, capacities and antecedents in relation to the positions they want to occupy.”

The CAN president condemned the vote-buying syndrome which has dented the credibility of the nation's electoral system, adding that electorates must begin to probe the plans and programmes of politicians before deciding on who to give their mandate to.

Okoh, however, urged politicians to avoid making false promises justs to hoodwink the people into voting for them.

The CAN President said, “Nigerians have come to a point where they feel that they need to sit down and negotiate with the presidential and governorship candidates.

“We must ask them: ‘What is our portion in your administration (if elected)?’ They should be able to convince you before you can cast your votes for them. Nobody should take away your future from you. Don’t let anyone give you money to buy your conscience and four years of joy.

“To the people who are in politics, when you are making promises, make sure you are telling the people what you can fulfil.

“There’s no need promising us you can give us heaven on earth when you know that given the realities on the ground, you cannot be able to fulfill it.”