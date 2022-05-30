CAN, Orji Uzo Kalu react to abduction of Methodist prelate, others

The Christian body urged the administration to redeem its image of widespread insecurity by bringing sanity to the nation before leaving office.

This was contained in a statement by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications, to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, His Eminence, Rev. Dr Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle, which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The statement condemned the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche and two others in strong terms and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give an express order to the security agencies to free them immediately and stop the incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians forthwith.

Stating: “Not fewer than 10 clerics have been kidnapped this year alone and none was rescued by the security agencies. In two instances, the victims were killed by their captors, unfortunately!

“Uche was reportedly abducted on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State along with Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani.

“If a great Servant of God of Uche’s calibre could be kidnapped like a three-year-old baby on a major road without any resistance from the Police, it speaks volumes of what our security architecture has become.

“This is no more a country one can be proud of. No reasonable government can continue to leave the citizens in a terrible state of insecurity as we are presently. This situation is not good for our nation at all.

“To those who are holding these Servants of God, we appeal to them to let go of them because they are not responsible for whatever reasons that made them criminals. We call on Christians and other well-meaning Nigerians to join us in praying for their release immediately”, the state further stated.

Also, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has lamented over the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu.

According to Kalu in a statement on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Abuja, the kidnap is pathetic and disheartening.

He said, “The abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu and others is pathetic and disheartening.

“Security agencies must live up to expectations in rescuing the victims.

“The kidnap of these officials of the Methodist Church of Nigeria is totally condemned and unacceptable.”