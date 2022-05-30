RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN, Orji Uzo Kalu react to abduction of Methodist prelate, others

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The prelate and others were kidnapped on Sunday

Orji Uzor Kalu has given the Super Eagles a boost ahead of the clash against Ghana
Orji Uzor Kalu has given the Super Eagles a boost ahead of the clash against Ghana

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has once again, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do all within his powers to release the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche and two others unhurt.

Recommended articles

The Christian body urged the administration to redeem its image of widespread insecurity by bringing sanity to the nation before leaving office.

This was contained in a statement by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications, to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, His Eminence, Rev. Dr Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle, which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The statement condemned the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche and two others in strong terms and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give an express order to the security agencies to free them immediately and stop the incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians forthwith.

Stating: “Not fewer than 10 clerics have been kidnapped this year alone and none was rescued by the security agencies. In two instances, the victims were killed by their captors, unfortunately!

“Uche was reportedly abducted on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State along with Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani.

“If a great Servant of God of Uche’s calibre could be kidnapped like a three-year-old baby on a major road without any resistance from the Police, it speaks volumes of what our security architecture has become.

“This is no more a country one can be proud of. No reasonable government can continue to leave the citizens in a terrible state of insecurity as we are presently. This situation is not good for our nation at all.

“To those who are holding these Servants of God, we appeal to them to let go of them because they are not responsible for whatever reasons that made them criminals. We call on Christians and other well-meaning Nigerians to join us in praying for their release immediately”, the state further stated.

Also, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has lamented over the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu.

According to Kalu in a statement on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Abuja, the kidnap is pathetic and disheartening.

He said, “The abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu and others is pathetic and disheartening.

“Security agencies must live up to expectations in rescuing the victims.

“The kidnap of these officials of the Methodist Church of Nigeria is totally condemned and unacceptable.”

Recall that on Sunday, May 30, 2022, the Methodist Prelate, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark; and the Prelate’s chaplain were all kidnapped along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Ummuneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari– Gov. Umahi

“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari”– Gov. Umahi

EFCC uncovers another N90b ‘fraud’ against Accountant-General

EFCC uncovers another N90b ‘fraud’ against Accountant-General

Labour Party: Utomi steps down for Peter Obi

Labour Party: Utomi steps down for Peter Obi

CAN, Orji Uzo Kalu react to abduction of Methodist prelate, others

CAN, Orji Uzo Kalu react to abduction of Methodist prelate, others

PDP primary: Atiku Abubakar meets Wike, Fayose, others

PDP primary: Atiku Abubakar meets Wike, Fayose, others

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

Alleged N400m fraud: Court to hear EFCC suit against Metuh June 22

Alleged N400m fraud: Court to hear EFCC suit against Metuh June 22

Tambuwal decision excites Tinubu U.K. support group

Tambuwal decision excites Tinubu U.K. support group

Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in C/River community

Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in C/River community

Trending

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Protesting IPOB members

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari