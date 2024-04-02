ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN asks FIRS to apologise for 'Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes' Easter message

News Agency Of Nigeria

CAN has described the message as "offensive and derogatory" to the Christian faith.

The FIRS has deleted the post following backlash [FIRS]
The FIRS has deleted the post following backlash [FIRS]

Recommended articles

The National Director, National Issues and Social Welfare (CAN), Abimbola Ayuba, in a statement, said the FIRS' Easter message had threatened Nigeria's unity and undermined respect among diverse religious groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FIRS message was "Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes."

CAN, while reacting to it, described the message as "offensive and derogatory" to the Christian faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Easter message by FIRS does not only threaten Nigeria's delicate unity but also undermines the efforts of many Nigerians working towards fostering mutual respect among diverse religious groups.

"As a nation that prides itself on religious harmony and peaceful coexistence, we are deeply concerned by the recurrence of provocative messages around religious holidays.

"This year, a public institution, which should be the bastion of exemplary conduct, has been implicated in disseminating content that is widely regarded as offensive and derogatory to the Christian faith.

"Such messages not only threaten the delicate fabric of our national unity but also undermine the efforts of countless Nigerians working towards fostering mutual respect among diverse religious groups," the statement state.

NAN also reports that the FIRS' Easter message has sparked serious controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its Easter message signed by its Chairman, Muhammad Nami, FIRS emphasised the need for Christians to pay their taxes as a form of religious obligation. This has drawn criticism with some people feeling that the revenue agency was insensitive and had religious biases. It has also attracted debates over the role of government agencies in promoting religious harmony and respect for diverse beliefs in Nigeria.

Critics have argued that while tax compliance is important, public messages should be inclusive and respectful of all religious groups to avoid fueling tensions in the country.

CAN, while expressing its reservation, has also called on public and private organisations to exercise caution and always consider the diverse religious backgrounds of Nigerian society in their communications.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Paul Akintelure died on Tuesday after a brief illness in Lagos [Businessday]

Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures