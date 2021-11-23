CAN mourns loss of 3 members, calls for prayers for church leaders

The association said that the vacuum created by the death of the members would be greatly felt by their families, the church and the country, owing to the impactful life which they lived.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CAN had recently lost the three members in quick succession.

They are: General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM), Rev. Obiora Ezekiel, Wife of the late General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Pastor (Mrs) Badejo and Wife of Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Nomthi.

The association noted with pains and regrets that some key leaders of the Body of Christ were relocating to the great beyond unexpectedly.

It called on Christians to be praying for protection and long life for church leaders to be able to fulfill their callings.

“We commiserate with Pastor Odukoya on the recent home call of his dear wife after a protracted battle with cancer and we pray for divine comfort and consolation.

“The Lord will not let her relocation stop the assignment given to him but instead help him to rise up.

“The seeming sad event will turn out for good, as the Lord promised us in Romans 8:28, in Jesus’ name.

“While we have yet to come out of the shock of the demise of Pastor Nomthi, another great servant of God, a teacher of teachers, pastor of pastors, mentor and father of many giants in faith, Rev. Obiora Ezekiel joined them,” it said.

The association described Ezekiel as one of the founding fathers of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), where he provided leadership with impeccable integrity.

“May God Himself comfort his wife, Rev. Mercy Ezekiel, his church and ministry, Christ Pentecostal Mission (CPM) and the leadership of PFN,” it said.

The association described Ezekiel as not only an evangelist per excellence but also an epitome of integrity, transparency, power, prayers, discipline, signs and wonders till his last minute on earth.

“This is why he was fondly called the ‘Demon Bulldozer’. As the umbrella body of all churches in the country, his relocation came when his wisdom and godly counsels were greatly needed.

“However, our consolation is that he slept in the Lord whom he served till he breathed his last,” CAN stated.

CAN also sent its condolences to Four Square Gospel Church and the Badejos over their matriarch, who died barely three months after the demise of her husband.