RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN mourns loss of 3 members, calls for prayers for church leaders

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the demise of three of its members as a big loss to the fold.

CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.
CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

This is contained in a statement issued by Special Assistant, Media Communication to the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji on Monday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The association said that the vacuum created by the death of the members would be greatly felt by their families, the church and the country, owing to the impactful life which they lived.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CAN had recently lost the three members in quick succession.

They are: General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM), Rev. Obiora Ezekiel, Wife of the late General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Pastor (Mrs) Badejo and Wife of Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Nomthi.

The association noted with pains and regrets that some key leaders of the Body of Christ were relocating to the great beyond unexpectedly.

It called on Christians to be praying for protection and long life for church leaders to be able to fulfill their callings.

“We commiserate with Pastor Odukoya on the recent home call of his dear wife after a protracted battle with cancer and we pray for divine comfort and consolation.

“The Lord will not let her relocation stop the assignment given to him but instead help him to rise up.

“The seeming sad event will turn out for good, as the Lord promised us in Romans 8:28, in Jesus’ name.

“While we have yet to come out of the shock of the demise of Pastor Nomthi, another great servant of God, a teacher of teachers, pastor of pastors, mentor and father of many giants in faith, Rev. Obiora Ezekiel joined them,” it said.

The association described Ezekiel as one of the founding fathers of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), where he provided leadership with impeccable integrity.

May God Himself comfort his wife, Rev. Mercy Ezekiel, his church and ministry, Christ Pentecostal Mission (CPM) and the leadership of PFN,” it said.

The association described Ezekiel as not only an evangelist per excellence but also an epitome of integrity, transparency, power, prayers, discipline, signs and wonders till his last minute on earth.

“This is why he was fondly called the ‘Demon Bulldozer’. As the umbrella body of all churches in the country, his relocation came when his wisdom and godly counsels were greatly needed.

“However, our consolation is that he slept in the Lord whom he served till he breathed his last,” CAN stated.

CAN also sent its condolences to Four Square Gospel Church and the Badejos over their matriarch, who died barely three months after the demise of her husband.

“We pray God to watch over the rest of us and help us to live everyday of our lives to the glory of His name, in Jesus’ name,” the association said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN mourns loss of 3 members, calls for prayers for church leaders

CAN mourns loss of 3 members, calls for prayers for church leaders

Wike commends military for success on war against terrorists, bandits

Wike commends military for success on war against terrorists, bandits

Matawalle mourns Zamfara APC governorship aspirant killed by gunmen

Matawalle mourns Zamfara APC governorship aspirant killed by gunmen

How Nigerian universities can improve in global ranking — TETFund boss

How Nigerian universities can improve in global ranking — TETFund boss

Excessive use of antibiotics kills good bacteria, NCDC warns Nigerians

Excessive use of antibiotics kills good bacteria, NCDC warns Nigerians

Senate President meets Buhari over amended Electoral Bill

Senate President meets Buhari over amended Electoral Bill

Senate donates N5 million to Nigerian Legion

Senate donates N5 million to Nigerian Legion

Bird strikes commercial airplane in Owerri, affects engine

Bird strikes commercial airplane in Owerri, affects engine

Attacked #ENDSARS witness sets a bad precedent

Attacked #ENDSARS witness sets a bad precedent

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]