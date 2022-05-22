CAN kicks as irate youths cause chaos in Bauchi over blasphemy allegation.

The incident happened in the Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area on Friday as some rampaging youths embarked on a manhunt for a lady alleged to have committed blasphemy against Islam.

The marauding mob stormed the Warji LG Headquarters looking for one Rhoda Jatau, a 42-year-old woman who allegedly posted a blasphemous message on social media.

Some properties were destroyed by the irate youths including 11 buildings which were set ablaze.

Reacting to the development, the CAN Chairman Kaduna State Chapter, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, challenged the authorities and security agencies to quickly address the abuse of the Nigerian constitution by some religious fundamentalists before it snowballs into an uncontrollable conflict.

Ayoub made this known in a statement on Saturday, May 21, 2022, where he stated that allegations of blasphemy have now become the new justification for fanatics in Northern Nigeria to kill innocent people.

The statement read, “How can you justify the period of what happened in Sokoto, the allegation in Borno, the fake allegation on Babachir Lawal by one northern actor who we have on record how he made blasphemous remarks about Jesus Christ but quickly went and brought it down on the internet to cover himself before coming out to falsely accused Babachir Lawal the former SGF and today we are seeing another carnage in Bauchi under the excuse of blasphemy.

“We know and have evidence of how some of these allegations of blasphemy are false and just for blackmail or settling scores with perceived enemies or well-mannered young girls who have refused sexual advances by the opposite sex from another religion.”

“We are also aware of how fanatics have in the past raised lies in the name of blasphemy.”

“CAN wonder if the recent sermons we are getting from some Islamic clerics on what the Holy Quran says about what should be done if anyone is accused of blasphemy is unpopular amongst followers?”

“The challenge now is for Government authorities and security agencies to act fast to address this abuse of our constitution before it leads to a more serious conflict that can not be handled.”

