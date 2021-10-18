CAN greets Sultan, Muslims at Eid-el-Maulud

It said, ”CAN felicitates his Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Sultanate Council, all the Muslim leaders and all Muslims nationwide.

”We seize this opportunity to urge government at all levels to double their efforts in stopping the menace of terrorism and all banditry in Nigeria.

”The government must exercise the political will and pave way to the end of insurgency in the country.

”We rejoice with you all and pray that God will continue to keep us one in His love, benevolence and mercy.”

It further said that ”It is CAN’s prayer that the good Lord would bring back peace and tranquility to this country, bind us together as one nation and improve our economic growth and development.

”We send the best wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters from the CAN on this year’s occasion of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).