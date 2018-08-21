Pulse.ng logo
CAN felicitates with Muslims at Sallah

Eid-el-Kabir Celebration CAN felicitates with Muslims at Sallah

CAN's president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, gave the congratulatory message in a statement signed by his media aide, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, on Monday in Abuja.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated their Muslim counterparts across the country, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

CAN’s president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, gave the congratulatory message in a statement signed by his media aide, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, on Monday in Abuja.

He urged all Muslims faithful in the country to remember the sacrificial lifestyle of Abraham as they celebrate.

Ayokunle said that they should know that no sacrifice is too great to promote peace, harmony, love, unity, forgiveness and accommodation in their relationships with those who are non-Muslims.

God must have reasons for allowing both Christianity, Islam to co-exist in the nation.

“We appeal to the adherents of the two religions to embrace peace and love.

“Once this is done, most of the ongoing killings in Nigeria will become history; after all Christians and Muslims traced their sources to Father Abraham.

“If we are both his children, what joy do we derive in killing ourselves? Abraham was a man of peace and faith, it is high time we followed his footsteps,” he said.

He expressed sadness with some northern state governments who would literally declare war and hatred on Christians.

“For example, most of them have it as a policy not to give Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to churches with a view to denying them places of worship, when the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) allows freedom of worship and association.

“This is not so in the Christian dominated states in the South. This policy must be discarded to promote peace and unity,” he said.

He said that as the 2019 elections draw near, politicians should stop vote buying, violence, blood-letting and other evils associated with campaign and election.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make sure all eligible voters are allowed to register, with no hidden agenda.

“It is regrettable to note that many of our politicians are not aspiring to serve, but to amass wealth at our expense and this is why election has become a do-or-die affair.

“If a political party fulfil what was promised, violence force and intimidation will not be needed to retain the seat.

“May God deliver our country from whatever bondage we are in and may the peace and unity of this country become the watchword of our leaders at all levels,” he added .

