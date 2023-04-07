The sports category has moved to a new website.
CAN donates relief materials to 625 inmates in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his remarks, leader of the inmates, (name withheld) thanked the chairman for the donation which came as a surprise.

Mamza who made the donation when he visited the Yolde-Pate Correctional facility in Yola South Local Government Area on Friday, urged them to be good citizens.

He said that the gesture was part of the Easter celebration by the Catholic Diocese of Yola.

“In the spirit of the season today is Good Friday, the day we commemorate the death of our lord Jesus Christ.

“In order to follow his exemplary self sacrifice, we decided to visit this correctional center and present some basic items to inmates for them to feel the spirit of the season."

Mamza said that there was a need for government to provide conducive atmosphere for the inmates to worship at the center.

“It is the duty of government to provide both Church and Mosque at every correctional center since it a correctional center,“ he said.

He said religious leaders, individuals and organisations would do their best to provide other things that the inmates needed.

Mamza advised the inmates to take advantage of being in the facility, to study holy books and acquire skills.

He urged them to continue to cooperate with the staff and their leaders at the centre.

Assistant Controller Correctional, Musa Gambaki in charge of the centre, thanked and appreciated CAN for the visit.

He assured them of the judicious distribution of the materials for the purpose it was made.

Gambaki said the facility has the capacity to keep 1,000 inmates but currently there are 625 inmates.

He pleaded with the association for the provision of instruments for worship and chairs among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items presented included 100 plastic buckets, 100 mats, 12 cartoons of soap and assorted first aid items.

NAN also reports that the highlight of the visit was the presentation of Cap to the CAN chairman and entertainment by inmates at the centre

News Agency Of Nigeria

