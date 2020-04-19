The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the demise of his Chief of Staff (COS), Mallam, Abba Kyari, after a brief illness occasioned by COVID-19.

The CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ayokunle, in a letter of condolence to the President, said that the association was grieved that late Kyari contracted the virus abroad while on official duty.

“It was with a rude shock but with submission to the Will of the Almighty God that the Association received the news of the demise of the COS, Mallam Abba Kyari, as a result of complications arising from the coronavirus.

“We are particularly sad that he contracted the virus while on duty abroad.

“He has thus sacrificed his life in the course of service to his motherland. That spoke much of his patriotic devotion to greatness of our nation.

”Our prayer to the Lord is that He grants you, his family and the presidency in general the fortitude to bear the loss. ‘The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away, glory be to the name of the Lord’.(Job 1: 21)”.

He prayed that, “the Lord will heal others who are lying sick as a result of the attack of this ruthless virus.

“May the Lord grant our nation reprieve from the scourge of this virus very soon so that we might be able to pick up our lives and businesses again in Jesus’ name.

”Be well assured that we at the CAN will continue to pray for you for enhanced wisdom and patience to lead a great country like this,” he said.