Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has been commended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state over his decision to save the 110-year-old St. George Anglican Church, Zaria from demolition.

Rev. Joseph Hayab, the CAN Chairman in the state disclosed the state government’s decision to spare the church in an interview with Punch on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Earlier, the Director General of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA), Ismail Dikko had announced that the church won’t be demolished because of its historical value.

Few days ago, KASUPDA served the church a seven-day quit notice, which was said to have been a directive from Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

After receiving the quit notice, the Kaduna CAN chapter on Thursday, September 19, 2019, raised alarm over the demolition order on the church.

Following CAN’s outcry, KASUPDA DG announced that “The Church will remain base on its historical value, while the market source for expansion elsewhere.”

The CAN Chairman in the state has therefore commended the governor for listening to the yearnings of the people by reversing the order.

He said democracy would thrive when government listens to the cries of the people it governs.

“We commend the government for this act. What we are saying is that government should remain a listening government. Democracy thrives when government listen to the people but when government don’t listen to people, people think negatively about every action it takes.

“What we are doing is simply to remind government that we are not at war with them. We are just raising alarm; we are just another added eyes for them to see and know what is happening to people.”

El-Rufai was elected as Governor of Kaduna State during the 2015 general elections.