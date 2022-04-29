RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN charges FG to rescue victims of Kaduna train attack

Babafemi Busari

The Kaduna State chapter of the association hopes the kidnapped victims will be rescued after spending 30 days in the terrorists’ den

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has through its Kaduna State chapter charged the Pres. Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to perform its duty in rescuing the kidnapped victims of the Kaduna train terrorist attack that have remained in the kidnappers’ den for 30 days since the incident occurred.

The association said this in a statement made by the Chairman of the Kaduna State wing of the association, Rev Joseph John Hayab on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Rev. Hayab said, “Since then it is now 30 days of agony, sleepless nights, lamentation, shedding of tears, and psychological anguish for the victims, the members of their immediate and extended families, people of conscience, and many well-wishers.”

“Sadly, despite acknowledging the misfortune caused by the attacks by those responsible for protecting lives and property, the head of the ministry responsible for rail transport has not shown enough empathy towards families or made plausible efforts to actualize the freedom of the abducted from the terrorists.

CAN is aware that insecurity has worsened the pain that Nigerians go through reaching a peak where people are so miserable beyond what words can convey. Currently, many households are starving, as many are without jobs, food, and health care, whereas university students are at home because of the ASSU strike. Moreover, citizens cannot move freely to seek means to bring succour to their children, wives and aged parents due to fear of bandits and terrorists”.

“Accordingly, CAN is calling on the federal government to give definite marching orders to the security agencies to go out there and rescue the 17 women, 4 children, and 41 males, held hostage, whose photos the terrorists have disrespectfully sent out to the world.”

He also offered hope to the families of the victims of the attack and implored other Christians and Nigerians, in general, to not lose hope and keep praying for the safe release of all the 62 victims still left in captivity.

