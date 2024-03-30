CAN charges Christians to get actively involved in political activities

In his Easter message issued in Ibadan, its Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, charged Christians to be proactive and to get involved in political activities.

“It is righteousness that exalts a nation, so if people of God are in positions of authority, peace will reign and the economy will be managed with the fear of God.

“Those in positions of authority should always make justice, fairness and equity in governance their watchword. They must rule or administer their constituencies with the fear of God.

“Our political leaders should remember the day of reckoning when every one shall appear before the judgment throne of God.

“As we celebrate Easter 2024, we must take to heart the sacrifice and suffering made by Jesus Christ on the Cross.

“Almighty God will renew and strengthen us spiritually, heal our land and remain gracious to us all,’’ he stated.

Akinyemiju stressed that Easter concluded the Passion of Christ which began with a 40-day period of fasting and prayers.

He added that it should be a period for Christians to remember the ultimate expression of God’s love for mankind that was exhibited more than 2000 years ago when Christ died for all, including sinners.

He noted that Easter, also known as Resurrection Day, is a time to celebrate and mark Jesus’ resurrection and ascension to Heaven, putting the Christian faith on a pedestal of hope to rest upon.

“Since God raised Jesus from the dead, nothing else really matters and no one can successfully argue that Christianity is not true.

“The Resurrection means Jesus is who He claimed to be; that He has the power He claimed to have and that He did what He promised to do.