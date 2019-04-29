The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to release the spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, as well as former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, from custody.

While speaking during a press conference at the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, CAN president, Samson Ayokunle, also called for the return of Leah Sharibu as well as the 112 Chibok girls who are yet to return after being abducted by terrorist group, Boko Haram.

He also urged the president to put an end to insecurity across the nation.

He said, "We urge the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to put all machinery in motion to squarely address in a better way the issues of insecurity such as kidnapping, Islamic insurgency called Boko Haram, herdsmen's attacks, and ethnic militia disturbances in the North-East of Nigeria.

"All the people in captivity have been there for too long, especially Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls.

"Of course, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and the former presidential security adviser, Sambo Dasuki, who are in the hands of the Federal Government are also due for release."

El-Zakzaky was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna in 2015 after soldiers killed over 300 members of his sect who were accused of throwing stones at the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, an act declared by the Army to be an assassination attempt. He is on trial for unlawful gathering, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Dasuki is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) as he stands accused of dipping into funds meant for the procurement of arms for the military to fund the 2015 general elections on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Boko Haram kidnapped a total of 276 schoolgirls from the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State on the night of April 14, 2014. 112 of them remain in captivity five years after their abduction.

Sharibu was also abducted by the terrorists, alongside 111 other schoolgirls and one boy, from the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe, on February 19, 2018. After weeks of negotiations with the government, the terrorists released 107 of the 113 originally abducted on March 21, 2018.

With five of the girls reported to have died, Sharibu was the only one left in captivity after she refused the terrorists' demand to renounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam.