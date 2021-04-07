The Chairman of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, who made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, also commended the appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of Baba as the new Acting 1-G of police.

“l call on Nigerians to cooperate with the new I-G so that, together, we could attain the peace we once enjoyed in the land,” he said.

Hayab said the task ahead of the new I-G calls for support of Nigerians, irrespective of any differences to enable him tackle the security challenges in the country.

The chairman said that the association can testify to his virtue of honesty of purpose in ensuring a peaceful society.

He said that his appointment came at a time Nigerians needed a man who has the vision and road map to bring an end to the security challenges in the country.

“Given the task before him, he needs our sincere advice, suggestions and prayers on the useful directions forward for a safe society devoid of any form of criminality.

“Let us all give him all the support, with the advice that is needed for the police under his leadership to succeed,” he said.