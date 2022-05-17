RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN advises Christians to respect other people’s beliefs

The appeal was made by the association’s president while speaking on TV about the blasphemy issue in Sokoto.

The national president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Ayokunle, has advised Christians to respect other people’s faiths and dogmas.

Ayokunle said this whilst speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Monday July 16 2022.

He said, “There’s a need for religious education so you know what people of other faith around you don’t want and you respect them. If there's mutual respect in this nation, there will be peace. Don’t take unilateral offence toward anybody that has offended you. Report it appropriately. This is a civilized society. This is not the stone age.

“To the best of my knowledge, I didn’t see the name of any religious leaders being mentioned in all the documents I got from our people in Sokoto, who are Christians.”.

“Killing that lady and setting her ablaze is one action, too many and it should not be allowed in the guise of any religion to take place again. And I want to warn some religious leaders, who are saying there needs to be a redline.

“In a country where we have democracy, if there’s a red line for you, report it appropriately and let the law enforcement agencies handle it, while I’m also appealing to every Christian to respect other religious groups around you,

He further enjoined the educational institutions to train students and enlighten them on the importance of reporting any issues they have to the right authorities or even law enforcement establishments as provided for in the country’s laws.

