Abubakar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that the new Act would also promote the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) campaign of the federal government.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Aug. 7, signed into law the CAMA 2020, which repeals and replaces the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990.

Discussions on the new law have been on the front burner, with some describing it as a timely and progressive development in the Nigerian business and economic landscape.

Others, however, argue that some sections of the Act are “unfriendly”, especially as it affects registered associations.

Abubakar told NAN that CAMA 2020 provides a robust framework toward reforming identified legal, regulatory and administrative bottlenecks which had hitherto slowed down the wheel of doing business in the past three decades.

According him, the new CAMA will strengthen the regulatory and oversight powers of CAC, entrench various initiatives of the Federal Government on Ease of Doing Business and provide for greater disclosure and accountability on the part of registered entities.

Abubakar said that the new CAMA has 870 sections as against 612 in the repealed Act, and out of these, 167 sections were completely new, while 91 were modifications.

He said that the ‘controversial Suspension of Trustees and Appointment of Interim Managers’ as enshrined in Section (839) of the new CAMA was to ensure transparency and compliance with objectives of such NGO, association, or foundation.

“The Law has now given CAC the power to suspend trustees of any association and appoint interim managers.

“This can happen on grounds of mismanagement, fraud or in the public interest or with a view to protecting the property of such association or ensuring proper application of such property.

“But suspension is not removal, and you cannot just suspend without hearing from that person, as the law has also empowered CAC to make enquiries.

“The law has established an Administrative Procedure Committee which is supposed to hear from a person that is alleged with such misconduct or to have fraudulently taken away the resources of the association.

“And even when a decision is made, the board of the commission has to approve it, and after the approval, the Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment has to ratify such recommendation.

“We now have new robust provisions on Incorporated Trustees, and these are the areas some people say have raised controversies,” he said.

According to the Registrar-General, CAMA 2020 also gives CAC the power to deal with the bank accounts of NGOs, Associations and Foundations, where such account is dormant for five years.

He said that Section (842) of the new CAMA mandates banks to notify the CAC of such dormant account, irrespective of any duty of restriction on disclosure of information of the bank.

Abubakar said an account is dormant if there is no transaction other than a transaction consisting of a payment into the account or a transaction initiated by the bank for a period of five years.

“This is necessary in the first instance because these associations are not registered as companies, and the income and properties do not belong to the members or trustees.

“The income and property are supposed to be applied strictly to pursue the objectives of these associations, so there should not be any reason why the income should be left untouched for a period of five years.

“If you have this kind of situation, the banks have a duty to notify the commission to raise enquiry whether the association that owns the money is still engaging in any form of activity.

“If there is no or satisfactory response from the association, then the commission can direct for this money to be transferred to another association so that the money will be utilised for the right course.”

He added: "Even when the association has been dissolved, whatever surplus income you have cannot be shared by the members, you have to transfer such money to another association with the same objectives.”

According to Abubakar, the innovations in the new CAMA also make it easier and cheaper for small and medium-sized enterprises to register in Nigeria, by reducing filing fees.

He said that electronic filing, electronic share transfer and e-meetings for private companies and exemption of small companies or any company having a single shareholder from the appointment of auditors were also provided for in the law.

Abubakar said that under the new law, Limited Partnership and the Limited Liability Partnership were two new legal entities.

“They have a choice to register company, business name, have Limited Partnership and Limited Liability Partnership, and these have actually opened windows for entrepreneurs,” he said.