‘Call me by my name’, Soludo rejects 'His Excellency' title

Soludo says he'll like to be addressed as Charlie Nwangbafor or Mr. Governor.

The governor-elect of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo is not interested in being addressed as ‘His Excellency’ saying he prefers to be called by his name.

Soludo, while speaking at the inauguration of his 80-member transition committee in Awka on Thursday, January 21, 2022, urged the people of Anambra to call him by his name.

He said if the people of the state can't call him Charlie Nwangbafor, they should simply address him as Mr Governor.

The governor-elect said, “I was called his excellency a while ago, but may I plead that that ‘excellency’ tag should please wait for now. That is part of what we will discuss in this committee,”

You may just need to learn how to call me by my name, but if that isn’t good for you, then, may I request that you simply call me ‘Charlie Nwangbafor’.

“If that one is so difficult for you that you must be formal in addressing me, then you can address me as Mr Governor.”

Soludo further said members of the inauguration committee chaired by Oby Ezekwesili, are working pro-bono to ensure he gets all he needs to make Anambra better.

The governor-elect will be sworn in on March 17, 2022.

