Call for sack of Defence chiefs reckless, says northern group

Muhktar said the call by another group, Northern Advocacy for Peace (NAP), alleging resurgence of bandits attacks on communities in the North East and North West regions was sponsored by enemies of the state.

He said NMF had since dissociated itself from the call, urging NAP to do a soul searching on the performance of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in recent times.

According to him, the reign of the present service chiefs, led by Gen. Irabor, has made lots of deliberate efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country.

“The efforts of the armed forces under Irabor, have ensured that our brothers and sisters in the Northeast had a peaceful 2021 Christmas celebration unlike in the past.

“We are also witnesses to the several number of insurgents and their families that have surrendered to our troops. It came as a result of intense military operations.

“We also acknowledge the frequent change in leadership of the terrorist groups. Our military is pursuing and ensuring that as they refuse to lay down arms, they are subjected to the pains inflicted on innocent Nigerians,” he said.

Muhktar called on NAP to join the call by the CDS for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and nations of the world, rather than being used by enemies of Nigeria to distabilise the country.

“Importantly, we call on the Nigerian youth to shun the antics of enemies of the country who do not see anything good when their selfish interest is at stake.

“By threatening to mobilise other civil society and pressure groups to protest to the National Assembly and the Presidential villa, shows that NAP is being sponsored.

“We are also aware that as we prepare for the 2023 General Elections, some politicians and disgruntled elements will engage youths for relevance. We must shun them in the interest of our country.