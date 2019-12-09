If you’re a young or aspiring physician interested in promoting your professional and personal growth, then this programme is for you.

The programme is designed to support physicians in the formative years of their careers, as well as provide a forum for experienced doctors to share knowledge and give back to the community at large.

The 8 man mentor team which consists of seasoned professionals and captains of industries include Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun; the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Nike Akande (CON), Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof.Prof Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe; Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof Bomi Ogedengbe; Director General & Chairman, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Abuja, Prof Adedeji Adekunle; the Managing Director /CEO, Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Ltd., Lagos, Mrs. Funmi Babington-Ashaye, and the Founder/CEO, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Dr Abayomi Ajayi.

Call for mentees for the Dr Abayomi Ajayi Physicians Mentoring Programme Cohort 1

The first cohort for the programme is expected to kick off in January and end in June 2020 with 12 participants.

ELIGIBILITY

Only young medical professionals or aspiring medical leaders with less than 5 years of post-qualification or industry specific entrepreneurship experience will be considered.

HOW WILL THE MENTEES BE SELECTED?

Nordica Foundation, together with members of the Mentoring Team, will shortlist the applications, based on pre-defined criteria. All shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview through Skype and the final decisions will be taken on the basis of the interviews. The matching between mentor and mentee will follow after the final selection of mentees.

HOW TO APPLY

Please apply online abayomiajayi.com.ng/mentoring.

For more information about the mentoring programme, call +234 813 662 2033 or send a mail to mentoring@abayomiajayi.com.ng

