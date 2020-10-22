Over the past few months, we have been working with all State Governments and FCT Minister, to distribute these food relief items to 1.7 million vulnerable families across the nation, as part of our private sector response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Given that the States oversee all relief efforts and know their citizens best, we have worked with every Governor, utilizing a combination of our CACOVID protocols and the States' existing structures and processes to ensure food items reach the intended beneficiaries.

Lagos State, was part of phase 1 of CACOVID’s palliatives efforts, and deliveries have been completed for a few months now. Different States have been distributing at various paces.

Lagos flag-off took place on Tuesday September 22nd, 2020.

We will be following up with Lagos State ……….