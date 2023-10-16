CAC workers celebrate registrar’s sack by Tinubu
Labelling Abubakar a "tyrant leader," the employees expressed their relief.
Employees celebrated in front of the CAC headquarters on Monday morning, October 16, 2023, where workers hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing Hussaini Sani (SAN) as the new registrar.
Labelling Abubakar a "tyrant leader," the employees expressed their relief and optimism under the new leadership.
They passionately offered prayers for Sani, urging him to usher in a new era of employee-friendly policies and ensure the abandonment of anti-labour practices from the previous administration.
