RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAC inaugurates features for financial statements submission

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Thursday inaugurated two features – the beneficial ownership register and electronic filing system – to enable companies submit financial statements digitally.

Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar. [guardian]
Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar. [guardian]

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, Registrar-General, CAC, announced the take-off of the features at a one-day sensitisation forum for customer/stakeholders, organised by CAC, in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders were trained on the beneficial ownership information disclosure and electronic filing system template for annual returns.

Electronic filing system is an online accounting system supported by EU Act for regulated entities and business owners in the country.

According to Abubakar, some registries across the world have moved from submission of financial statements in pdf to submission of financial statements in extensible reporting languages.

“What we are doing today is to show to our stakeholders two other new features of our applications – the beneficial ownership register of persons with significant control and the second is the electronic filing system for financial statement.

“I am glad to announce that we have achieved this in Nigeria with the launch, companies no longer have to submit pdf format of financial statement.

“They can just key in the figures, upload the director’s report as well as the statement of the auditors, and that will suffice.

“The information will be stored in the data base and anybody that requires it will be able to query the data base to have cross reports of different entities,” he said.

He added that if a person wanted information on different entities or on the turnover and net asset and liabilities of companies across different sectors, they would be available.

“The same thing will also be available to regulatory agencies, tax authorities and other licensing authorities,” he said.

Abubakar added that the beneficial ownership register was deployed in line with the international commitment made by the Nigerian government, under the open government partnership, and the extractive industry transparency initiative.

He said it was also deployed in line with the requirement of the financial action taskforce that countries should deploy publicly available register or beneficial owners of company.

He said, “so what we are doing today is to showcase to our stakeholders the first part of the register; we are working on the second part that will allow them to access the information on the beneficial ownership register in open data format.”

He stressed that the option to submit with pdf would still be there because not everybody would have the skill to submit in extensible reporting language.

One of the participants, Mrs Yvette Okwesi of Yvette Useghese Chambers, commended the commission for organising a forum to address some of the gaps and challenges customers faced in Lagos.

“So, the enlightenment programme sort of helps customers to know that there is hope.

“What they can do to further improve their services is continuous enlightenment.

“They should also ensure that the portal works for those who are not in Abuja and ensure enough hands are sent down to Lagos office, so that customers don’t have to be referred to Abuja each time there are challenges,” she said.

NAN reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria, Securities and Exchange Commission, among others, were represented at the forum.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Buratai solicits support for Tinubu

2023: Buratai solicits support for Tinubu

Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries hit 2m – NCTO

Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries hit 2m – NCTO

One psychiatric doctor to about a million Nigerians is alarming – Psychiatrists cry out

One psychiatric doctor to about a million Nigerians is alarming – Psychiatrists cry out

CAC inaugurates features for financial statements submission

CAC inaugurates features for financial statements submission

APC committed to electronic transmission of election results - Official

APC committed to electronic transmission of election results - Official

Dogara, other APC Christians disown Babachir Lawal's endorsement of Peter Obi

Dogara, other APC Christians disown Babachir Lawal's endorsement of Peter Obi

Obi and I have agreed to iron out our differences - Soludo

Obi and I have agreed to iron out our differences - Soludo

JTF arrests 2 suspected kidnappers in Ekiti, recovers ransom

JTF arrests 2 suspected kidnappers in Ekiti, recovers ransom

El-Rufai restates support for Tinubu, inaugurates APC Campaign Council

El-Rufai restates support for Tinubu, inaugurates APC Campaign Council

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

New Naira Notes

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

The FG has promised to spend the fresh Abacha loot on construction of roads (Punch)

Nigeria receives fressh $20m Abacha loot from US