The airline’s Boeing 757-200 will fly 5 times a week from the Lagos International Airport to its hub in Sal, Cape Verde.

Jens Bjarnason, CEO and President, Cabo Airlines said: “We are excited to add the most populous country in Africa as one of our destinations. Nigeria has a vibrant travel sector and we look forward to servicing our customers and connecting them to Cape Verde and beyond, seamlessly.

Bjarnason stated that passengers can look forward to comfort, quality and a memorable travel experience on their aircrafts which have 161 Economy class seats and 22 Executive Morabeza Premium Class seats.

Tariye Orianzi, Nigeria Country Manager, Cabo Verde Airlines said of the airline “We are targeting African entrepreneurs, leisure and business travellers as well as world travellers with our competitive pricing and offers, including a Cape Verde stopover program at no additional ticket costs. Interestingly, Cape Verde is a member of ECOWAS making it visa free for Nigerians“.

“Cape Verde has some of the most beautiful untouched natural Islands in the world. We hope to bring the Cape Verdean culture and colours to all corners of the world, as our mission suggests – connecting four continents while also serving as the gateway for fast travel. We also believe the addition of this route will improve tourism in Africa” she added.

Cabo Verde airlines will commence operations on the Lagos - Sal, Cape Verde route from December 9, 2019 with flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Other destinations the airline flies to include Washington DC, Boston, Lisbon, Milan, Rome, Paris, Luanda, Dakar and several cities in Brazil – Recife, Porto Alegre, Salvador and Fortaleza.

About Cabo Verde Airlines

Cabo Verde Airlines is a scheduled airline whose new hub operates at the international airport on the island of Sal. Since November 2009 it has been an active member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Cabo Verde Airlines is the air flag carrier of the Republic of Cape Verde, owned in 49% by the State of Cape Verde and 51% by Loftleidir Cabo Verde, an Icelandic investment firm majority of which is owned by the Icelandair Group.

It was established in 1958, as a public enterprise when it absorbed the then called Aero Club of Cabo Verde. Up to 1984, the company operations were restricted to the domestic market for eight (8) of the nine (9) inhabited islands of the archipelago.

As an international operator, Cabo Verde Airlines has been implementing regularly the ever more demanding requirements in the area of aeronautical security, imposed not only by the European Union but also by the United States of America. In February of 2009, the company acquired its registry in the IOSA program of IATA. In May 2018, TACV changed its name to Cabo Verde Airlines. It is certified as IOSA Operator, the IATA Operational Safety Audit Program.

