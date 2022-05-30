Cabals benefitting from petrol imports are to blame for poor state of local refineries – IPMAN

Chinedu stated that Nigeria will continue to subsidize petroleum products, which is currently static, and that as a result, our naira will continue to depreciate because so many dollars are being deployed in pursuing products. He said, "Fixing the refineries is supposed to be our priority considering the gains it would have on the economy and the country as a whole. Also, the modular refineries that are supposed to have been functional are not meeting up as expected. About two functional modular refineries currently sell diesel at the rate of N600/litre; even when the product is locally produced, they sell it almost at the same rate as the international market. So the country really needs to restrategise. The managers of this country should encourage modular refineries in Nigeria. Secondly, even small-scale refineries should be encouraged to come up to boost the moribund refineries we have. Nigeria can even build a brand new refinery from the scratch, it will help us. We have been waiting for Dangote refinery to come on stream. But if it comes on stream, what is going to be the difference? I’m made to understand that they will also buy crude at the international rate, they will refine it and when this is done at the international rate, we may still buy it at the imported rate, except there will be some form of cost control on this.

"So there must be a competition of petroleum products refining in Nigeria, whereby we can have alternatives. We can also stop the dependency as regards the purchase of petroleum products outside the country because when there is little trouble in the international market, it affects Nigeria drastically. We saw how the war in Ukraine affected us at the initial stages as some cargoes got stuck. You have to take all these factors into consideration because these are issues that often lead to scarcity of products. And once there is scarcity, it will have a toll on the masses, and once it has a toll on the masses there will be inflation. These are the things that are affecting our local market."

Talking about the rise in aviation fuel, Chinedu said, "This is also tied to the issue of forex, aviation fuel is a petroleum product and it is also being imported. The product is being imported by the NNPC and very few dealers and sourcing for the dollar has remained an issue. That is why operators in the aviation industry are clamouring and asking the NNPC whether it could give them the leeway to import JetA1. But the fact remains that whether they join in the import of aviation fuel or not, the commodity is not produced in Nigeria and you need to access the dollar to make such import. Therefore, it is still going to come to the same thing that you need dollar and the cost of the commodity will be affected by this. So, the solution still remains that we must refine our crude and get our refineries working and competitive."