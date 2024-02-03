ADVERTISEMENT
We'll support any winner of by-election on condition – Surulere residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

A senatorial leader, in Ward G, Surulere, Mr Tunde Odunuga, said that the election was peaceful.

INEC officials attending to voters at a polling unit during the 2023 general elections. [Twitter:@inecnigeria]
INEC officials attending to voters at a polling unit during the 2023 general elections. [Twitter:@inecnigeria]

They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

Ruth Adesanya observed that there had been constant and tremendous rehabilitation of infrastructure in the Surulere area that should be continued by any winner

Adesanya urged Nigerians to have a positive attitude to casting of votes during any election as the only way of choosing credible leaders.

Another voter, Adekunle Lamidi, said that he had relocated from Surulere to Ikorodu but he had to come to the constituency to vote.

“In spite of my relocation, I still arrive in time to vote because many people are enjoying the good work and the development in Surulere,” Adekunle said.

A voter from Ward G unit 1, Alex Amos, however, said that although the turnout was not encouraging, voters would make a good choice who would bring their desired goals in development.

But a mobile court coordinator in Lagos, Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko, said it was not expected to witness a crowd during a by-election.

Ogbara-Banjoko said that residents were resolved to support the election by calling others to come and vote.

“Some people were not aware that the election was going on until they were stopped by security men

“To a large extent, the election was free, smooth and orderly,” Ogbara-Banjoko said.

A senatorial leader, in Ward G, Surulere, Tunde Odunuga, said that the election was peaceful.

He noted that the residents had resolved to support any winner that would bring more development to the area.

