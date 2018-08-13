Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

By-election results show confidence on Buhari, Osinbajo – Presidency

By-Election Results Outcome represent vote of confidence on Buhari, Osinbajo ticket in 2019 – Presidency

Garba Shehu stated this while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Presidency has described the outcomes of last Saturday’s polls in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, where candidates of All Progressives Congress emerged winners of the bye-elections, as signs of electoral victory for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019. play

Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo

(Skytrendnews)

The Presidency has described the outcomes of last Saturday’s polls in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, where candidates of All Progressives Congress emerged winners of the bye-elections, as signs of electoral victory for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity stated this when he addressed State House correspondents on the outcomes of the elections in Abuja on Monday.

The presidential aide, who described as `fabulous` the results of the polls in the three states, said the outcomes had clearly indicated “a vote of confidence’’ on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“I like to speak to you about the fabulous shows of the APC in Katsina, Bauchi and Kogi, and even to some extent in Cross River States, all of these coming against the background of Ekiti State.

“It is clear that from election after election, Nigerians are reposing confidence in the Buhari/Osinbajo presidency.

“Each of these election victories is considered to be epic in nature because none of these elections was an ordinary election.

“We are happy that we have won and on behalf of the president and the acting president, we like to say thank you to Nigerians who continue to repose their confidence in the leadership of the APC administration.

“We also want to thank the leadership of the party at the national level, but equally important, to thank all the party’s apparatchiks deployed to all the campaigns and ensured that all the elections were won handsomely by APC.”

According to him, the Buhari administration is determined more than ever before to leave no stone unturned in order to bring the promised change to Nigerians.

He maintained that these decisive victories for the APC were clear indications that Nigerians had spoken that President Buhari had maintained his momentum.

He said: “That these victories place Buhari/Osinbajo presidency in very good stead for next year’s election.

“It is a statement of the fact that the APC will go into election next year with every confidence that the elections will be won and that Nigerians by this statement, will also  say that they no longer have time for politics of insult and diversion, mudslinging and ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ politics of the PDP.

“And equally important is that these election victories are a clear message to the National Assembly that all that Nigerians are interested in is that the business of government should go on.

ALSO READ: 'Osinbajo will be Buhari's running mate in 2019'—Presidency

“That Nigerians are saying that they are not interested in the drama; they are not interested in the grammar, the subterfuge and all of the games that are being played in the National Assembly.’’

He, therefore, appealed to the National Assembly to be on the same page with the Buhari administration.

He said the appeal had become imperative in view of the urgent matters that needed to be attended to including matters of shortfall in money supply for the execution of the budget.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 Oshiomhole APC chairman wants Buhari to recover $16bn reportedly spent...bullet
3 Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magubullet

Related Articles

Election 2019 ‘Osinbajo will be Buhari’s running mate again’—Presidency
Osinbajo Reno Omokri attacks Acting President for calling out pastors
Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magu
DSS Invasion Presidency reacts to Saraki, Ekweremadu’s allegation
Yemi Osinbajo Acting President rebukes preachers for failure to condemn corruption
Labarai a takaice Abubuwa 5 da suka faru a makon da ya shude
Osinbajo CAN reacts to Acting President’s comment on prosperity preaching

Local

Saraki in closed door meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo
Saraki Senate President meets Obasanjo in Ogun state
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera More deaths recorded in Kano as govt officials keep mum
The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that no weapon or money was found in the home of its former Director-General, Lawal Daura.
Lawal Daura DSS says no weapon, money was found in ex DSS boss’ home
Misau to Ojudu: You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari
Misau to Ojudu You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari