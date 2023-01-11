BVAS: Era of identity theft during elections over – INEC

Ibrahim said the credibility of the 2023 general elections remained a top priority for the commission, hence the introduction of improved technology in recent elections to enhance the electoral processes.

According to him, with BVAS only voters will determine who wins elections in the country.

“I assure the good people of Gombe State that the days of identity theft during elections are over and only voters can determine the winner of elections in this country.

“There is no doubt the deployment of technology has greatly improved the conduct of elections in this country over the years.

“During the 2023 general elections, the commission will be deploying the BVAS for accreditation of voters and transmission of results,” said Ibrahim.

The REC said Gombe State had received the full complement of BVAS required for the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Ibrahim assured residents of Gombe State that the commission was ready to conduct credible elections in the state, adding that 10 out of the 14 outlined activities had been carried out.

He appealed to all stakeholders to play their roles toward ensuring the smooth conduct of the 2023 elections.

“The conduct of credible elections is not the responsibility of INEC alone; free, fair, credible, peaceful, all-inclusive and accountable elections are a product of concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

“I urge you to join us in discouraging PVC selling/buying and vote selling/buying in the strongest terms as it stands against democratic norms and principles,” he said.

Speaking further on BVAS, Mr Bitson Simon, Head of Department, Information, and Communications Technology (ICT) and Voter Registry, Gombe State office, INEC, said the BVAS device had been described as a “game changer” in recent elections.

Simon said the device was introduced by INEC as a solution to the inadequacies of the card readers, which were used in precious elections.

He said with BVAS, frauds being perpetuated on election day in previous elections would no longer be possible, adding, “election by proxy will not be possible with BVAS.”

According to him, BVAS will be used to accredit voters, transmit accredited data to INEC server and transmit election results into the INEC review portal.